Economic Development Manager

Seeking an exciting opportunity to develop and implement an Economic Strategy that captures Dja Dja Wurrung wealth aspirations?

DDWE are seeking a suitable skilled and committed professional to help drive future economic prosperity.

What can DJAARA offer you?

Salary: $110k

Option of Part Time or Full Time work (2yr contract)

Option of a 9 Day fortnight for Full Time employees

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (Including wellbeing) support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?

Reporting to the General Manager Economic Development, this role will establish an economic framework that supports self-determination and increases the diversity of wealth creation opportunities for Djaara.

The successful candidate will bring their strong corporate or community planning and policy development experience to provide advice on policy or strategic outcomes that can be used to benefit the organisation in the future.

What will you bring?

10 Years’ experience in corporate or community planning and policy development First Nations, preferably Traditional Owner Group, engagement experience Demonstrable social policy writing skills Understanding of economic development and self-determination principles Critical thinking skills Relevant education/qualification/degree and demonstrated work experience.

What are the benefits of working at DJAARA?

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is 110K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria to djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more Information?

If you require additional information, please contact Steve Jackson, General Manager Economic Development for a yarn on 0408 442656 or email enterprise@djadjawurrung.com.au

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

Position Description –PD _EcoDevelMgr_May223 (Recovered) (002)

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 23 July 2023!