Dumawul Programs Lead

Dumawul are seeking a Programs Lead with event coordination and marketing experience to support the delivery of events related to Cultural tourism, Djaara creative arts and Djaara cultural competency programs.

Based in Bendigo, this is an exciting opportunity to work with and for Djaara delivering a diverse array of events in beautiful Central Victoria, Dja Dja Wurrung country.

Dumawul is a newly created business serving Traditional Owners Djaara, the people of Dja Dja Wurrung Country Central Victoria, in Creative Arts Enterprises.

Salary starting from $80k + Super (based on experience)

Full-Time ongoing work

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development support (including wellbeing) to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

The successful applicant will be highly organised, methodical, and passionate, and an excellent communicator. You will exude technical skills in events coordination and have confidence in driving diverse stakeholder participation through clever marketing. You will be values-driven and culturally competent in your planning and execution. You will have experience in delivering different types of successful events, for various stakeholder groups on-time and on-budget.

What skills are needed?

Demonstrated events coordination experience (2-4 years) or able to demonstrate equivalent skills

Demonstrated marketing and communications experience (2-4 years) or able to demonstrate equivalent skills

Demonstrated strong stakeholder coordination skills (2-4 years), ability to identify and support diverse stakeholder groups in the planning and execution of events

Proven ability to cost and deliver successful events on-time and within budget

High level communication skills and ability to market events to a range of stakeholders resulting in high levels of participation

Ability to work as part of a multi-functional team, coordinate trainers, guest speakers, participants, and support services

High level organisation and initiative in trouble shooting issues with events execution

Demonstrated ability to work on concurrent projects and prioritise work to meet deadlines and budgets.

Coordinate performance and feedback data related to diverse events

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 80K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

Like more information?

Please download the attached Position Description 2023 Dumawul Project Lead

If you require additional information, please contact Leanne Rose Munro for a yarn on 0499 612 491 or via email leanne.rose-munro@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing May 28th!

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this role.