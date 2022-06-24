Looking for a challenging and varied role that is full of purpose?

Dumawul are seeking an experienced Program Manager for events managed across majestic Dja Dja Wurrung Country to showcase our proud Culture!

Bendigo location

Salary: Starting from $85k per annum + Super (based on experience)

Full-time (38 hours per week),

Salary Packaging Options Available

How can you make an impact?

The Dumawul Programs Manager will be responsible for managing the delivery of a range of culture-centred business development programs including the Djaara Cultural Competency Program, Cultural Tour Guides Program and Executive Cultural Immersion Experiences.

The Dumawul Program Manager will be a culturally sensitive person, adept at problem solving and lateral thinking. You will be known for your relationship building skills and be great at communicating with diverse stakeholders such as key community members, partners and customers. Promoting Dja Dja Wurrung Culture is a key outcome of this role.

What will you bring?

Demonstrated high level Program Management experience (minimum 5 years) preferably in a fast-paced, complex or start-up environment

Demonstrated ability to successfully coordinate multiple workstreams and deliver high quality services to clients and internal stakeholders on-time and on-budget

High level communication skills and ability to market programs to a range of stakeholders in delivering cultural competency programs, cultural tourism and cultural consultancy services

Ability to work as part of a multi-functional team, coordinate and manage trainers, cultural facilitators, event coordinators and customers

With cultural sensitivity, organise, promote and deliver Dumawul programs and major events

Demonstrated ability to prioritise workstreams and work effectively on concurrent programs

Demonstrated performance monitoring skills, including tracking of budgets, success indicators and effective reporting on outcomes

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 85K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please email a CV, Covering letter and address the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

For more information regarding this role, please contact; Leanne Rose Munro via email leanne.rose-munro@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0499 612 491

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!

