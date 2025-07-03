DUMAWUL Program Administration Lead

Looking for a role that blends culture, creativity, and coordination? DJAARA is seeking a motivated and detail-savvy Admin Lead to support the delivery of our Dumawul programs — from cultural tours to arts projects, you’ll be at the centre of it all.

Salary starting from – $88k (pro rata)

Part Time on-going position

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

In this exciting admin lead role, you’ll bring strong coordination and budget tracking skills to support our creative and cultural programs. You’ll be key in helping our team deliver standout projects that support self-determination, tourism, cultural education and the creative arts — and you’ll be doing it in a way that centres Dja Dja Wurrung Culture, people, and practice.

What’s the job?

You’ll support the Dumawul Events and Opportunities team by:

Coordinating end-to-end administration and budget processes across Dumawul projects

Supporting delivery of cultural competency training, tourism products and creative arts programs

Managing accounts, raising purchase orders, and reconciling invoices

Supporting grant applications and acquittals, including spreadsheet tracking and reporting

Assisting with product sales coordination and customer administration

Liaising with diverse stakeholders, from Djaara artists and guides to venue operators and partner orgs

Upholding culturally safe practices and helping ensure all events are inclusive and accessible

Working closely with producers and cultural staff to co-deliver major programs and events

What will you bring?

2–4 years’ experience in admin or accounts roles with budgets or programs

Ability to juggle multiple projects and deadlines with a solutions-focused mindset

Proven ability to cost and deliver programs on time and on budget

High-level stakeholder communication and coordination skills

Experience marketing or promoting events and services to diverse audiences

Strong attention to detail and organisational skills

Understanding of Aboriginal self-determination and cultural safety

Willingness to work collaboratively and adapt in a dynamic, creative environment

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $88k pro rata + super (based on experience)

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA are committed to a safe working environment and the successful applicant must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Leanne Rose-Munro, Dumawul Business Manager, for a yarn on 0499 612 491

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing July 16 2025