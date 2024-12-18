DUMAWUL Digital Sales and Logistics Lead

Ready to drive growth and deliver standout online experiences? DUMAWUL are seeking an e-commerce guru with a passion for digital marketing, logistics, and customer experience to join our dynamic team.

• Salary starting from $97k + superannuation dependant on experience

• Full-Time Ongoing Role

• Option of a 9 day fortnight

• Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

• Not for Profit Salary Packaging options

Why DUMAWUL?

Dumawul is a fast-growing, Aboriginal-owned business that’s redefining the creative arts and tourism industry. DUMAWUL offers culturally inspired products and experiences, and with the launch of our global e-commerce platform, we’re gearing up for the next stage of growth. In this role, you’ll walk alongside Djaara (Dja Dja Wurrung people) and contribute to strengthening the Djaara Traditional Owner Economy and First Nations futures, all while taking full ownership of DUMAWUL’s e-commerce lifecycle.

What You’ll Do:

• Own the day-to-day operations of our online store, including product listings, inventory management, and order fulfillment. You’ll optimize our WooCommerce platform to deliver a seamless shopping experience that drives sales and customer satisfaction.

• Execute and manage multi-channel digital campaigns across SEO/SEM, email, social media, and display ads, with support from our team. You’ll be responsible for increasing traffic, driving conversions, and improving ROI.

• Use data and analytics to optimize the entire customer experience across our digital platform, identify conversion opportunities, and eliminate user drop-offs. Your goal? Boost traffic, conversions, and repeat business.

• Collaborate with agencies, partners, suppliers, customers and internal teams to bring new products to market, from concept to online sales success.

• Set budgets, track performance, and deliver consistent results. You’ll analyse key metrics, track profit margins, and hit targets to fuel sustainable business growth

• You will be contributing meaningfully to the Dja Dja Wurrung people’s cultural and economic future, bringing unique products to a global audience.

What You’ll Bring:

• E-Commerce Expertise: 3+ years of experience in digital sales, e-commerce, or similar fields. Proficiency in WooCommerce is highly desirable.

• Education: A tertiary qualification in Business, Marketing, Communications, Graphic Design or a related field

• Digital Marketing Skills: Experience creating and executing campaigns across various channels, optimizing for conversions, and measuring results using tools like Google Analytics and WooCommerce.

• Sales and Logistics Know-How: Skilled in managing budgets, tracking revenue and profit margins, and optimizing sales funnels. Experience with inventory and logistics software is a plus.

• Customer-Centric Mindset: Ability to design and optimize the user experience from start to finish. You’re a problem solver who thinks about customer journey at every touchpoint.

• Creative and Data-Driven: You know how to develop innovative strategies based on customer insights and campaign performance.

• Relationship Builder: Whether it’s working with internal teams, clients, or suppliers, you excel at building and maintaining positive, long-lasting relationships.

• Ethical and Driven: A passion for Aboriginal self-determination, a commitment to high ethical standards, and an ability to work within policies and procedures.

• Car License: A valid car license is essential.

Why You’ll Love It Here:

Purpose-Driven Work: Contribute to the Djaara Traditional Owner Economy and support Aboriginal self-determination while helping DUMAWUL thrive.

Cultural Immersion: Be part of a team that values cultural awareness and sustainability, with training and induction into Dja Dja Wurrung culture.

Team Support: Join a collaborative, high-performance team with a passion for community and innovation. Flexibility: Work a 9-day fortnight.

Stunning Creative Space: Work from our vibrant Dumawul Creative Arts and Tourism Hub in the heart of Bendigo.

Work with a Difference: You’ll help bring authentic Aboriginal arts and tourism products to life on a global stage.

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover lettering explaining how you will shape, grow and be a valued member of our creative arts and tourism enterprise.

We strongly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates to apply and join us in empowering our community through innovative, culturally enriched projects.

DUMAWUL is committed to a safe working environment and successful candidates will be required to undertake a fit for work assessment and a criminal check prior to commencement.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Leanne Rose Munro for a yarn at leanne.rose-munro@djadjawurrung.com.au

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing Jan 19 2025.

POSITION DESCRIPTION – PD Digital Sales and Logistics Lead – Final