Dumawul Cultural Education & Tourism Coordinator

Are you passionate about culture, education, and tourism? Do you love sharing stories and connecting with people? Join us at DUMAWUL as our Cultural Education and Immersion Coordinator and help share Dja Dja Wurrung Culture!

Salary – $73K-$79K

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for profit salary packaging

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

What You’ll Do:

Lead Amazing Programs: From the Djaara Cultural Competency Program (DCCP) to Cultural Tour Guides and Executive Immersion Experiences, you’ll coordinate and sometimes co-present unforgettable experiences.

Engage with Creatives: Work alongside cultural tour guides, facilitators, artists, and the fantastic Dumawul team to co-design and deliver engaging activities.

Build Connections: Liaise with cultural facilitators and artists to enhance our programs and build strong relationships with our community and stakeholders.

Drive Marketing Magic: Help design and grow our sales and marketing initiatives to showcase our programs.

Stay Organized: Manage logistics, from rostering trainers to event planning and feedback reports.

Support the Team: Provide administrative assistance and support the Dumawul Events and Opportunities Manager.

What will you bring?

Great Communicator: Confident in speaking or willing to develop your skills, with a background in cultural creative arts, education, or tourism being a bonus.

Project Management Pro: Proven ability to deliver projects on-time and on-budget.

Storyteller: Strong presentation skills with the ability to share stories and interpret art through a Djaara cultural lens.

Creative Contributor: Help develop new program resources and content.

Cultural Awareness: Ability to learn and follow Djaara Cultural Integrity Guidelines.

Marketing Whiz: Market programs to a diverse range of stakeholders and sell our services.

Team Player: Work well in a multi-functional team supporting trainers, cultural facilitators, event coordinators, and customers.

Adaptable and Sensitive: Deliver programs and events with cultural sensitivity.

Judgement: Ability to make decisions in situations where procedures are not well defined.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $73-$79k+ super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume, a cover letter addressing why you are a good fit for the role.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Leanne Rose Munroe for a yarn on 0499 612 491

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing August 18 2024

This role is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples and are only eligible to apply under the Equal Opportunity Act 2010