DDWE is calling for applications from an exceptional leader with strong people management skills to provide operational management to the NRM crew.

The Djandak Works Manager will provide operational management support and leadership to a team of high performing and engaged experts in the delivery of natural resource management and landscape development activities on Country.

What will you bring?

Degree qualifications and in environmental science, natural resource or cultural heritage management or other related field(s) or other qualifications and commensurate experience.

Strong people management and leadership skills

High level communication and interpretation skills and ability to relate to a range of stakeholders when providing information.

Practical experience in the management of complex relationships with both internal and external interest groups and stakeholders, especially across all levels of Government.

Demonstrated ability to work and deliver on concurrent projects and to manage and prioritise work to meet deadlines and budgets.

Construction Management, Program management, Project management and Performance monitoring skills.

Experience managing budgets and profit/loss with proven track record of achieving positive financial outcomes across a significant business or program portfolio

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $85K + super (based on experience)

9-day fortnight available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please address the key selection criteria found in the attached PD accompanied by your resume and a cover letter outlining your interest in the role via djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

For more information regarding this role, please contact; Ann Lansberry 0487 386 871 or ann.lansberry@djadjawurrung.com.au

Submit your application NOW, applications will close once the right candidate is found!

Position Description PD Works Manager (002)