Be a key player in engaging and empowering Dja Dja Wurrung in Djandak Wi (Country fire), building Dja Dja Wurrung training and knowledge pathways to return fire to Country.

DJAARA are seeking a highly capable and proficient training and development coordinator to join our team to support the ongoing success and growth of the Djandak Wi team.

If you would like the opportunity to work with Dja Dja Wurrung to bring their vision in fire leadership to life, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

Full Time Permanent Position

Work where you work best – we promote a hybrid work week!

$85k negotiable dependent on experience

Inclusive and vibrant work culture

How can you make an impact?

The Djandak Wi Training and Development Coordinator will lead the engagement of Dja Dja Wurrung in Djandak Wi (‘Country Fire’), developing training and knowledge pathways that will empower Dja Dja Wurrung to return fire to Country.

Please view this short clip showing the importance of Traditional Burning on Country featuring our Chairperson, CEO and respected elders and members of the Dja Dja Wurrung community.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akeB6uVKwWE

What will you bring?

Commitment to Djaara self-determination.

Understanding of Djaara knowledge systems and experience working with Traditional Owners.

Strong written and verbal communication skills and ability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders and partners.

Outstanding organisational and time-management and people-management abilities

Experience in leadership, training and education

Experience in administration or Human Resources highly desirable

Knowledge in fire regulation and training pathways is highly desirable

Demonstrated ability to apply critical thinking in strategy development

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 85K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please email a CV, Covering letter and address the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

For more information regarding this role, please contact;Freya James for a yarn on 0437 662 778 or via email freya.james@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 1st August 2022!

Position Description PD Training and Development Coordinator final