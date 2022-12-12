Call out to the mob! DDWE are seeking a Djandak Trainee Ranger who will work with the crew caring for Country.

This role is a designated position for Dja Dja Wurrung people only.

Role: Work outside on the Djandak crew caring for country

Activities: Revegetation, weed control, pest control, forestry, landscaping

Training: 10 week full time training Civil Construction Certificate III with ACE training .

Complete the full-time training before progressing to the crew

Eligibility requirements apply for those who have completed a Cert III or higher



Start date: To be confirmed, Feb – April 2023

Need more information?

For more information, please download the Position Description

If you require additional information, please contact Ann Lansberry for a yarn on 0487 386 871

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter to djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!

Position Description PD Trainee Ranger 2023