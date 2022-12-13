Call out to the mob! DDWE are seeking a Djandak Trainee Project Officer who will learn new skills to assist with the delivery of the Dhelkunya Dja the healing country plan.

If you are interested in learning how to be a Project Officer, working on a computer and looking to make a difference in healing Country then we would love to hear from you!

* This role is a designated position for Dja Dja Wurrung people only.

Role: Work on Djandak projects such as Joint Management, Design Projects, Planning and Approvals in the office

Activities: Learn about caring for country, project planning and project management, do research on country and learn about biodiversity

Training: Certificate III or Certificate IV in Ecology and Conservation Management at Bendigo TAFE or Federation Uni

3 days / week classroom training per week (40 weeks per year) + 2 days / week Project Officer work (one year) or

1 day / week classroom or workplace training per week (two years)

Eligibility requirements apply



Start date: To be confirmed, Feb 2023

Need more information?

For more information, please download the Position Description

If you require additional information, please contact Ann Lansberry for a yarn on 0487 386 871

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter to djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!

Position Description PD Trainee Project Officer 2324