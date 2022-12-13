Call out to the mob! DDWE are seeking a Djandak Trainee Landscape Designer who will learn new skills in Landscape Designs and assist with returning Djaara values into the landscape.

If you are interested in design and plants and looking to kick start your career as a Landscape Architect then we would love to hear from you!

* This role is a designated position for Dja Dja Wurrung people only.

Role: Train to become a Landscape Designer

Activities: Learn about landscape design and design principles through secondment to architects offices in Melbourne and Castlemaine

Training: Certificate IV or Diploma Landscape Design

3 days / week classroom training per week (40 weeks per year) + 2 days / week (one year) options available

Eligibility requirements apply



Start date: To be confirmed, Feb 2023

Need more information?

For more information, please download the Position Description

If you require additional information, please contact Ann Lansberry for a yarn on 0487 386 871

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter to djandakjobs@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!

Position Description PD Trainee Landscape Designer 2023 (002)