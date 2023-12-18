Djandak Ranger – Plant ID

Call out to the mob, CREW MEMBER WANTED!!

Due to an increase in projects DJANDAK are expanding their NRM crew and are seeking expressions of interest for an experienced horticulturalist.

If you have experience in plant identification and a NRM background, then we would love to hear from you!

What will you bring?

• Plant Identification Skills

• Agricultural chemical user permit (ACUP)

What can DJANDAK offer you?

• Salary $56-$59k depending on experience.

• Immediate Start

• Full Time ongoing work – 9 Day fortnight.

• Bendigo Location – With projects across magnificent Dja Dja Wurrung Country.

• Variety of creative landscaping projects.

If you are motivated by a sense of pride in your work and are looking for a stable and rewarding role, then please contact Mike Boyle on 0484 518 546

Like to apply?

Please submit your resume with a covering letter explaining your plant identification skills and experience by clicking APPLY NOW

POSITION DESCRIPTION – Djandak Ranger_Apr20 (10)

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 14 Jan 2024