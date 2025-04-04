Call out to the mob! DJAARA is looking for passionate people to help care for and protect Dja Dja Wurrung Country.

• Salary starting from $35 per hour dependant on experience

• Casual position

• Bendigo Location – Projects across Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People. To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

About the Role

As a Djandak Ranger, you’ll be working on Country, looking after the land through natural resource management, landscaping, and cultural heritage projects.

As part of our works crew, you’ll be:

• Helping manage Country through pest control, revegetation, fencing, and landscaping

• Following safety procedures and working as part of a strong team

• Supporting Senior Rangers and the Works Coordinator to deliver high-quality work

What We’re Looking For

• A current manual driver’s licence or working towards is highly desirable

• Experience or interest in natural resource management (pest control, fencing, revegetation)

• Relevant qualifications or an interest in (Cert III in Conservation & Land Management, Cultural Heritage, or Traditional Ecological Knowledge)

• White Card, ACUP, tree felling are a bonus

• But above all a good team player with strong work ethic and communication skills who will work safely and follow OH&S requirements

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

• Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

• Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

• A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

• Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

• Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

• Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

• The expected salary range is from $35 per hour including casual loading + super (based on experience)

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a list of your tickets.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and successful applicants must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Straight Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require more information, please contact Jason Waters for a yarn on 0458 874 664

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 20 April 2025