Ready for your next Challenge? DDWE are seeking an exceptional leader who will drive the success of the Djakitj business and bring our food and fiber vision to life!

If you are an innovative professional who is seeking a rewarding role that will enrich the lives of the Djaara community, then we would love to hear from you!

Salary starting from $113k

Company Vehicle

Full-Time 2 yr fixed term contract (possibility for extension)

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week!

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development support (including wellbeing) to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

The Djakitj Business Manager will lead business development and oversee all aspects of operational management, including collaboration with aligned DJAARA Enterprises to achieve the DDWE Business Plan with the responsibility of the overall success of the Djakitj business unit.

To be successful in this role you possess qualities such as strong decision-making skills, a high ethical standard, confidentiality, integrity, motivation, and an understanding of regulatory requirements for the delivery of consumer services.

You will demonstrate an understanding and knowledge of the importance of Country to Traditional Owners and the recognition of Dja Dja Wurrung as the Tradition Owners of Central Victoria. You will have a genuine respect and appreciation for Aboriginal People and their culture, as well as a commitment to the Dja Dja Wurrung culture and Aboriginal self-determination.

What will you bring?

Extensive experience in business management, agriculture, consulting or related field Proven ability to lead a diverse workforce to achieve business outcomes Demonstrated experience in Traditional Owner enterprise or policy/strategy development Track record of developing sustainable business models High level communication and interpretation skills and ability to relate to a range of stakeholders when providing information Practical experience in the management of complex stakeholder relationships, particularly across all levels of Government Demonstrated ability to work and deliver on concurrent projects while managing budgets and prioritising deadlines Track record of business development

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 113K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Like more information?

For additional information, please download the attached Position DescriptionDjakitj Business Manager v1

If you require additional information, please contact Steve Jackson – GM Economic Development for a yarn on 0408 442 656 or via email enterprise@djadjawurrung.com.au

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!