Djaara Strategic Aboriginal Heritage Assessments Project Officer

Seeking an opportunity to be a part of an exciting state-wide pilot Country mapping project?

Cultural heritage is a core part of the Dja Dja Wurrung identity and connection to Country; we are searching for a committed individual to join our team who will contribute to mapping important cultural landscapes on Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Salary starting from $70k

Full-Time 14 month contract

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week!

Option of a 9-day fortnight

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development support (including wellbeing) to help you be your best!

Is this position for you?

The position would appeal to a person who enjoys focused work and is passionate about Aboriginal people and their cultural heritage. This is an opportunity to be a part of an exciting state-wide pilot Country mapping project. In this role, you will engage closely with Djaara traditional knowledge holders by participating in interviews, some field visits, and contribute to mapping important cultural landscapes on Dja Dja Wurrung Country.

A person with cultural heritage research experience, report review skills, who likes working with people in small teams, is well organised and willing to work in a supporting role and be hands-on with logistics, would find this role offers an all-round experience.

What will you bring?

Hold a relevant qualification in archaeology or anthropology or cultural heritage management or history, or equivalent professional experience Demonstrated experience in carrying out cultural heritage research Experience in using Geographical Information Systems (desirable) Experience in using the online ACHRIS platform of the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Register (desirable) Knowledge of Djaara Country and People, including previous work on Country Knowledge of the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Act 2006 and Regulations Sound computer skills including use of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook programs Hold a current Victorian Driver’s Licence

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from $70k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the key selection criteria, responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position.

If you require additional information, please contact Diana Smith via email diana.smith@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0455 188 153

APPLY NOW – Applications closing July 2 2023!

Position Description – Djaara SAHA Project Officer_PD_21April2023 (002)