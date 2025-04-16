DJAARA is seeking a passionate and skilled lawyer to support our community’s rights under the Recognition and Settlement Agreement (RSA) and the Traditional Owner Settlement Act (TOSA).

Use your legal skills to help protect Country, empower community, and uphold Dja Dja Wurrung rights.

Salary starting from- $106k + superannuation

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for Profit salary packaging options

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

The DJAARA Rights Managing Lawyer will contribute to high-level policy, engage in practical on-the-ground implementation, and see the real-world outcomes of your work. You’ll guide legal strategy, advise on rights and agreements, and help lead a strong, values-driven team.

What you’ll do

Provide strategic legal advice on matters relating to the RSA, TOSA, and broader rights implementation

Collaborate with State/local government, community, and business groups to protect and advance Djaara rights

Draft, review, and negotiate complex agreements

Support projects across the Dja Dja Wurrung Group

Manage staff and lead with cultural sensitivity and legal integrity

What will you bring?

2–5 years post-admission experience in native title, litigation, or commercial law

Strong drafting, advisory, and advocacy skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

A commitment to Country, Culture, and Djaara self-determination

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $106k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and the successful applicant must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment and a background check.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Davina Wijesinghe for a yarn on 0488 003 435

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing May 7 2025

Position Description - DJAARA Rights Managing Lawyer (2)