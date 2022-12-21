Djaara Cultural Immersion Coordinator (Djaara designated role)

Call out to the mob! Join the Dumawul team and promote our deadly Dja Dja Wurrung culture to the community in this Djaara identified role. Can you tell a story and build a deep understanding and connection to Country? Then we would love to hear from you!

Salary starting from $67k (negotiable dependent on experience)

Full-Time ongoing work

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development support (including wellbeing) to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

The Djaara Cultural Immersion Coordinator will support the delivery of a range of culture-centred business development programs. To be successful in this role you will possess (or have a willingness to develop) the ability to deliver compelling, engaging and informative presentations and training with a welcoming and generous spirit. The successful candidate will enjoy building and maintaining relationships that enhance the current Dumawul Cultural Competency Programs and Tours.

What will you bring?

Confident communications skills or a willingness to develop

Strong presentation and delivery skills – able to tell a good story

Ability to market programs to a range of stakeholders in delivering cultural competency programs, cultural tourism and cultural consultancy services

Ability to work as part of a team supporting trainers, cultural facilitators, event coordinators and customers

With cultural sensitivity, support and deliver Dumawul programs and major events

Demonstrated ability to support workstreams and work effectively across multiple programs

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 67K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need help with your application? Please contact Renee Affleck HR Administrator 0499 607 732 or hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

* This position is designated as a position for Djaara and is covered under Section 83 of the Special Measures Provision of the Equal Employment Opportunity Act (Vic) 2010.

Like more information?

For additional information, please download the attached Position Description Dumawul Cultural Coordinator

If you require additional information, please contact Leanne Rose Munro for a yarn via email leanne.rose-munro@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0499 612 491

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!