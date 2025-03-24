DJAARA Corporate Event Coordinator

At DJAARA, our gatherings are more than just events—they’re moments of connection and celebration.

If you are a dynamic and detailed Corporate Event Coordinator we would love to hear from you!

Salary starting from – $97k + super

Full-Time

1 Year contract

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

What will you be doing?

Bringing DJAARA’s vision to life through impactful events that showcase our story and aspirations.

Managing logistics, from scheduling and supplier coordination to venue setup and cultural inclusions.

Ensuring our events align with cultural protocols, respecting and celebrating Dja Dja Wurrung heritage.

Collaborating across teams and with partners to create seamless, engaging experiences.

Overseeing budgets, reports, and post-event evaluations to keep things running smoothly.



What will you bring?

Experience in event coordination, preferably in a cultural or corporate setting.

Strong understanding of working with Traditional Owners and First Nations communities.

Exceptional organisation and problem-solving skills.

A knack for clear communication and building strong relationships.

Flexibility to work some evenings and weekends when needed.

A commitment to Aboriginal self-determination and a deep respect for Dja Dja Wurrung Country and Culture

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $97k+ super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

The successful applicant must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment, a police check and possess a valid drivers licence and working with children’s check.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Mariaa Randall for a yarn on 0481 831 514

The Position Description which can be found at https://djadjawurrung.com.au/gunga-jobs/ will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing April 6 2025

