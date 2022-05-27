Are you a passionate, inspiring, and dynamic self-starter with a flair for all things social and digital media?

We are seeking an exceptional communicator who has the ability to creatively build DJAARA’s online presence and assist in the design of digital content to bring a vision to life.

If you would like the opportunity to develop content and strategically grow social accounts that support and capture the significance of events and activities, then Djaara would love to hear from you!

Full-Time (2 year contract)

Work where you work best – we promote a hybrid work week!

Inclusive, passionate and vibrant work culture

How can you make an impact?



We are seeking a highly organized Digital Communications Coordinator to play an active role in executing a range of high-quality marketing and social media activities with passion and creativity. You will be responsible for overseeing and creating written content with a consistent narrative that includes original and curated content, covers key messages, and aligns with DJAARA projects.

What will you bring?

At least 3-5 years of experience in digital communications.

Demonstrated competency in HTML and website maintenance.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, all social media platforms, and online content management system, WordPress.

Graphic design skills and competency in Adobe Acrobat Creative Suite i.e., InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator, a plus.

Excellent writing/editing and verbal communication skills, including demonstrated competency in writing and design for online platforms.

Strong track record in building online audiences, including increasing social media engagement, email subscribers, and web traffic.

Experience with online advertising including Facebook and Instagram ads.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 65K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Position Description PD – Digital Communications Coordinator final

If you require additional information, please contact Mariaa Randall via email mariaa.randall@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0481 831 514

APPLY NOW – Applications closing June 10th, 2022.