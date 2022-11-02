Want to be at the forefront of Traditional Owner lead climate strategy?

Bring your passion for sustainability and environment to DJAARA and work with a deadly team offering a supportive and collaborative work environment.

What can we offer?

Salary starting from $77k (negotiable dependent on experience)

Option of Full Time or Part Time – 2 yr fixed term

Option of a 9 Day fortnight for Full Time employees

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week!

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development, including wellbeing support to help you be your best

How can you make an impact?

Bring your exceptional communication and collaboration skills to the Dhelkunya Dja Policy Officer role and create genuine partnerships and meaningful engagement between DJAARA and Government across all areas of the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan.

Do you have any of these skills? Then we would love to hear from you!

Commitment to Djaara self-determination.

Experience and understanding of policy and strategy, desirably within government and/or within a First Nations context.

Qualification and/or years of experience in the areas of environment, climate change, land management, social science, policy or similar.

Experience and/or interest in energy, climate change, agricultural land use and planning and the ability/interest to build DJAARA’s involvement and capacity in these areas.

Excellent research and analytical skills including the development of high quality written and verbal communication and materials.

Ability to create and maintain internal and external stakeholder relationships in ways that support mutual outcomes.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Need more information?

For more information, please download the Position Description

If you require additional information, please contact Tony O’Loughlin Program Manager Dhelkunya Dja Policy for a yarn on 0427 476 064 or via email tony.oloughlin@djadjawurrung.com.au

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the below targeted questions to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

What techniques and practices will you bring to engage with the Corporations members? What makes you a great candidate for the role, including your experience and personal attributes? Detail your experience or knowledge of treaty or other agreement making practices between Traditional Owners or First Nation communities and government, its agencies and other organisations.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!

Position Description PD Dhelkunya Dja Policy Officer