Passionate about climate change? Then Join us at DJAARA!

We are seeking a Policy Officer who will support the implementation of DJAARA’s Nyauwi Mutjeka – Renewable Energy Strategy and ‘Turning ‘wrong way’ climate, ‘right way’- Climate Change Strategy

Salary starting from $82-88k (negotiable based on experience)

Full Time – 2 Yr fixed term contract

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Work where you work best – we promote flexible working arrangements

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (including wellbeing) support to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

Dhelkunya Dja Policy Officer – Climate and Energy will play a key role in building Djaara’s leadership in renewable energy and climate change on Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung Country).

Using your deadly engagement skills, you will liaise with Dja Dja Wurrung members to seek input and involvement and deliver a range of projects that provide benefit to the Dja Dja Wurrung Group and members.

What will you bring?

Commitment to Djaara self-determination. Experience in developing and/or implementing renewable energy and climate change policy, strategy and projects. Relevant qualifications and/or experience in the areas of First Nations, environment, climate change, energy, community development, social science, or similar. Experience and/or interest in working with First Nations people and organisations to advance self-determination. Sound project coordination skills including demonstrated practical experience. Ability to bring people together and create and maintain internal and external relationships, including with Djaara members and community.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is $82-$88k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position.

If you require additional information, please contact Chris Considine for a yarn on 0474029363 or via email chris.considine@djadjawurrung.com.au

POSITION DESCRIPTION: Dhelkunya Dja Project Officer -Climate and Energy Position Description – Sept 2023

APPLY NOW – Applications closing November 19th 2023