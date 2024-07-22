Program Manager – Design

DDWE are seeking a creative and insightful Program Manager who will empower Djaara to inspire, educate and tell their stories to the community in the landscape and built environment.

Salary – $106-$111k

Full-Time on-going position

9 Day fortnight

NFP Salary packaging options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

The successful applicant will be an excellent communicator who can lead and engage project staff in the delivery of Design or Cultural Heritage projects across Dja Dja Wurrung Country. You will have the ability to ensure the situation of Djaara values into the landscape and built environment through interpretation and design.

What will you bring?

Degree qualifications and relevant industry memberships Landscape Architecture, Design, NRM or other related field(s) or other qualifications and commensurate experience.

Experience in applying design thinking, environmental or cultural heritage knowledge to achieve outcomes through policy and project implementation with 10 years industry experience.

High level communication and interpretation skills and ability to relate to a range of stakeholders when providing information

Practical experience in the management of complex relationships with both internal and external interest groups and stakeholders, especially across all levels of Government.

Demonstrated ability to lead a multi-functional team.

Demonstrated ability to work and deliver on concurrent projects and to manage and prioritise work to meet deadlines and budgets.

Program management, Project planning and Performance monitoring skills.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $106-111k+ super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Kenny Clarke for a yarn on 0457 946 868

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 4 August 2024

Position description - 2024 Program Manager Design v2 1 (1)