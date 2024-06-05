DJANDAK are seeking a proactive and organised Delivery Accounts and Administration Officer to support our delivery team. If you have a knack for administration, a keen eye for detail, and a positive attitude, then we would love to hear from you!

Salary – $71-$76k (Pro-rata & dependent on experience)

Part-Time 19 hrs per week (0.5FTE)

On-going position

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

As a Delivery Accounts and Administration Officer, you’ll ensure the smooth operation of the Delivery team by completing general admin duties, managing accounts, arranging payments, raising invoices, tracking project expenses, and maintaining the office.

What will you bring?

Excellent computing skills including MS office suite

Certificate IV or higher in Business Administration and/or experience in an office environment

Demonstrated understanding of office administration systems

Strong verbal and written communication skills and a commitment to provide excellent customer service to internal and external customers

Positive, friendly and helpful attitude and willingness to learn new skills, practices and processes

Good observation skills and proactivity

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $71k-$76k + super (based on experience)

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume, a cover letter explaining why you would be a good fit for the role.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Ann Lansberry for a yarn on 0487 386 871

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 19 June 24.

Position Description -Delivery Admin and Accounts Officer lvl3

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this role.