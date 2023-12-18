Customer Service Coordinator

Bring your deadly customer service and administration skills to DJAARA and work in a supportive and collaborative work environment.

Salary – $82k-$88k

Full-Time on-going position

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

DJAARA is looking for an experienced, organised team player and a great communicator with exceptional interpersonal skills and experience to join our team. This role will be plays a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless and positive experience for both internal staff and external customers. This position requires a versatile individual who can effectively manage office operations while prioritizing customer satisfaction.

What will you bring?

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, hospitality management, or related field preferred.

Proven experience in office management, customer service, or a similar role.

Strong communication, interpersonal, and leadership skills.

Proficiency in office software and tools (e.g., Microsoft Office, finance software, customer relationship management software).

management software). Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.

Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Knowledge of health and safety regulations and best practices.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $82k-$88k + super (based on experience)

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Sharon Morrison for a yarn on 0458 649 811.

The Position Description which can be found below will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

POSITION DESCRIPTION: PD Customer Service Coordinator 1

APPLY NOW – Applications closing Jan 14th 2024