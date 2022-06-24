Want to be part of a team ensuring traditional land is managed in the way it’s intended?

DJANDAK are seeking an efficient and highly experienced Cultural Heritage Advisor to project manage all aspects of Cultural Heritage requirements across majestic Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Our tangible cultural heritage is a core part of the Dja Dja Wurrung identity and connection to Country, we are searching for a committed individual to join our team who is devoted to the preservation of Traditional Owner Cultural Heritage.

Bendigo location

Salary: Starting from $85k per annum + Super (based on experience)

Full-time (38 hours per week), option to work a 9-day fortnight

Salary Packaging Options Available

How can you make an impact?

The Cultural Heritage Advisor will be responsible for managing a range of requirements and assessments to ensure tangible and intangible Cultural Heritage is achieved.

The role will allow for the successful person to design, lead, manage and analyse Cultural Heritage Management Plans, while closely working with internal and external stakeholders, to ensure desired outcomes are met.

What will you bring?

Over 5 years’ experience as an accredited Heritage Advisor and Tertiary qualification in Archaeology or relevant discipline

Understanding of Djaara culture

Demonstrated ability to deliver Cultural Heritage Management Plans

Expertise in Cultural Values Assessments

High level of understanding of Cultural Heritage Management Plans, the Aboriginal Heritage Act and the application within Cultural Values Assessments

Ability to analyse and synthesise cultural values appropriately

High level facilitation skills

Project Management experience

High level of understanding of culturally appropriate processes and Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property ICIP

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is $85k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please download the Position Description or contact Nathan Wong via email nathan.wong@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0458 965 329

APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!

Position Description PD Cultural Heritage Advisor (002)