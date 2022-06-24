Want to be part of a team ensuring traditional land is managed in the way it’s intended?
DJANDAK are seeking an efficient and highly experienced Cultural Heritage Advisor to project manage all aspects of Cultural Heritage requirements across majestic Dja Dja Wurrung Country
Our tangible cultural heritage is a core part of the Dja Dja Wurrung identity and connection to Country, we are searching for a committed individual to join our team who is devoted to the preservation of Traditional Owner Cultural Heritage.
- Bendigo location
- Salary: Starting from $85k per annum + Super (based on experience)
- Full-time (38 hours per week), option to work a 9-day fortnight
- Salary Packaging Options Available
How can you make an impact?
The Cultural Heritage Advisor will be responsible for managing a range of requirements and assessments to ensure tangible and intangible Cultural Heritage is achieved.
The role will allow for the successful person to design, lead, manage and analyse Cultural Heritage Management Plans, while closely working with internal and external stakeholders, to ensure desired outcomes are met.
What will you bring?
- Over 5 years’ experience as an accredited Heritage Advisor and Tertiary qualification in Archaeology or relevant discipline
- Understanding of Djaara culture
- Demonstrated ability to deliver Cultural Heritage Management Plans
- Expertise in Cultural Values Assessments
- High level of understanding of Cultural Heritage Management Plans, the Aboriginal Heritage Act and the application within Cultural Values Assessments
- Ability to analyse and synthesise cultural values appropriately
- High level facilitation skills
- Project Management experience
- High level of understanding of culturally appropriate processes and Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property ICIP
There are many benefits of working at DJAARA
- Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community
- Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA
- A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses
- Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses
- Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged
- Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
- The salary is $85k per annum + super with salary packaging available
How do I apply?
If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au
Need more information?
If you require additional information, please download the Position Description or contact Nathan Wong via email nathan.wong@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0458 965 329
APPLY NOW – Applications closing as soon as the right candidate is found!
Position Description PD Cultural Heritage Advisor (002)