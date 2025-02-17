Compliance Officer – Mineral Exploration & Retention Licences

Make an Impact. Protect Country. Ensure Compliance.

Salary starting from – $66k + Superannuation

Full-Time 1 Year contract

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for Profit salary packaging options

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

DJAARA is looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Compliance Officer to support the administration and coordination of mineral exploration and retention licenses on Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung Country). As part of our Dja Dja Wurrekatjalangu Team (“we say yes to each other” in Djali, the Dja Dja Wurrung language), you will play a key role in ensuring respect for DJAARA’s legal rights while fostering strong relationships with government and industry agencies.

What will you bring?

Strong administration and database management skills.

A high level of attention to detail and accuracy. Experience using Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook).

Excellent time management and organisational skills.

A commitment to Traditional Owner rights and self-determination.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Drivers Licence or ability to travel within the region

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary is from $66k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and the successful applicant must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Elias Norman for a yarn on 0438 482 305.

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 2 March 2025

Position Description –PD Compliance Officer Mineral Exploration and Retention Licences 22012025 (2)