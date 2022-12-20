Are you passionate about working collaboratively with Traditional Owners and have an interest or background in the mining industry? Are you interested in working with Traditional Owners, Government and the Mining Industry to create best practice policies and procedures that reflect Traditional Owner knowledge and are aligned with DJAARA’s values of healing Country and healing people? Are you seeking a flexible, part-time opportunity that uses your strong communication and stakeholder engagement skills? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary starting from $60k pro rata (negotiable dependent on experience)

Part-Time 3 yr fixed term contract

Work where you work best – We promote a hybrid work week!

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development support (including wellbeing) to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

Bring your exceptional administration and communication skills to the Compliance Officer – Mineral Exploration and Retention Licenses role and create genuine partnerships and meaningful engagement between DJAARA, Government and explorers across Dja Dja Wurrung Country.

Do you have any of these skills?

An understanding of the importance of Traditional Owner rights and recognition of Dja Dja Wurrung as the Traditional Owners of central Victoria. Significant experience in administration of data bases, providing project support. A competent level of software skills including the Microsoft suite. Demonstrated time management and organisation skills Demonstrated attention to detail and accuracy Experience working in the mining industry

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from 60K per annum + super (negotiable based on experience)

Like to apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Like more information?

For additional information, please download the attached Position Description PD Compliance Officer – Mineral Exploration and Retention Licences

If you require additional information, please contact Davina Wijesinghe Program Manager RSA via email davina.wijesinghe@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0488 003 435

APPLY NOW – Applications closing January 23rd, 2023