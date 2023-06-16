Be a key player in engaging and empowering Dja Dja Wurrung in Djandak Wi (Country fire).

DJAARA are seeking a highly capable and proficient Community Engagement and Events Coordinator to join our team to support the ongoing success and growth of the Djandak Wi team.

If you would like the opportunity to work with Dja Dja Wurrung to bring their vision in fire leadership to life, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

Salary starting from $88k (negotiable based on experience)

Full Time 1 yr Fixed Term

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo location

Not For Profit Salary Packaging Options

Learning and development (including wellbeing) support to help you be your best!

How can you make an impact?

The Djandak Wi Community Engagement and Events Coordinator will lead the engagement of Dja Dja Wurrung in Djandak Wi (‘Country Fire’) and will be responsible for the planning and delivery of community engagement activities and improving connection of Djandak Wi strategies to practical programs, events, and engagement activities. You will have event coordination capability to host a range of cultural events, training activities, conferences, and other engagement events that will empower Dja Dja Wurrung to return fire to Country.

Please view this short clip showing the importance of Traditional Burning on Country featuring our Chairperson, CEO and respected elders and members of the Dja Dja Wurrung community.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akeB6uVKwWE

What will you bring?

Demonstrated commitment to Djaara self-determination.

Events coordination, facilitation, presentation, and collaboration skills.

Excellent time management and coordination skills – able to stay cool and flexible under pressure.

2 + years of relevant qualifications and/or experience in community development or related disciplines

Specialist knowledge of communications and stakeholder engagement.

Empathy, excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills.

Sound knowledge of the Group’s role, structure, programs, and aspirations

Capacity to lead and advocate effectively for positive change.

Ability to work both independently and as a member of a team

Sound understanding of planning, running, and evaluating events in rural and regional environments.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The salary is from $88k per annum + super with salary packaging available

How do I apply?

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume, a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

If you require additional information, please contact Benjamin Mallinson for a yarn via email benjamin.mallinson@djadjawurrung.com.au or 0497 927 951

APPLY NOW – Applications close 9 July 2023

Position Description Djandak Wi community engagement and events coordinator (002)