Communications Relationship Manager

Exciting opportunity for a strategic media and comms specialist to play a pivotal role in strengthening the brand image and reputation of the Dja Dja Wurrung Group

Salary – $102-$107k (based on experience)

Full-Time

2 Year fixed term contract

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

Using your collaboration skills with both internal and external stakeholders you will have the ability to oversee the production and distribution of compelling marketing and communications material that will resonate with targeted audiences ensuring a consistent tone and voice to maintain a strong brand presence.

What will you bring?

Experience establishing partnerships and/or effectively engaging with Aboriginal People and building Aboriginal community capacity with a community development approach.

Proven ability to create communication strategies, evaluation reports and risk management

Ability to develop and curate content for various communication channels

Strong leadership skills with an ability to direct staff plus develop a strong team Culture.

A Tertiary degree in a relevant discipline e.g., Degree in Communications and Media, Marketing, Public Relations.

A minimum of five years’ experience in a Communications/Media/PR role with media event experience.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $102-$107k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

Need more information?

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

Position description - 2024 Communications Relationship Manager