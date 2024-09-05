Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your organisational skills and attention to detail can make a real difference? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary – $97K – $101K

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Not for Profit Salary packaging

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

The primary purpose of the Business Systems Analyst is to analyse, document, select, test and implement business systems, and related process changes, to meet the needs of the organisation.

Conduct detailed analysis of business processes and system requirements

Identify opportunities for process automation when performing business process analysis.

Understand how systems can be effectively applied to meet business needs.

Implement effective business systems based on the analysis of business requirements.

Contribute to the selection and implementation of new systems, ensuring they align with defined business requirements and IT policies.

What will you bring?

A degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or equivalent experience in a similar role that demonstrates their ability to perform the tasks required for this position.

Proven experience as a Business Systems Analyst or in a similar role and be able to demonstrate their ability to analyse business processes, identify system requirements, and implement effective business systems.

Excellent communication skills. They should be able to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and work closely with both IT and business stakeholders to ensure the systems meet their needs.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills. They should be able to understand complex business processes and translate them into system and process requirements.

Well-developed organisational and administrative skills including strong attention to detail and the ability to prioritise and manage own workload.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $97K -$101K + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Peter Williams for a yarn on 0484 514 684.

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 19 September 2024

