Love turning complex workflows into clear, streamlined processes? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary starting from $97k

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Not for Profit salary packaging options

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

We are seeking a Business Process Analyst who’s passionate about mapping out the bigger picture and refining the details. If you enjoy documenting processes in both flowchart and procedural formats – and thrive on solving operational inefficiencies – this role is for you.

As our Business Process Analyst, you’ll play a key role in enhancing operational efficiency across the organisation. Working closely with teams across the DDW Group, you’ll analyse existing processes, design smarter ways of working, and help bring those improvements to life.

You’ll use Lean Six Sigma principles to guide continuous improvement initiatives, while maintaining clear and comprehensive process documentation. Beyond design, you’ll support implementation – training teams, monitoring outcomes, and reporting on your success.

What will you bring?

Proven experience in business process analysis, documentation and design, demonstrating the ability to provide this documentation at a level that can used by IT and the business to implement improvements.

Proven experience in a similar role, with the ability to analyse business processes, identify process and system requirements, and implement effective business solutions.

A White Belt or higher certification in Lean Six Sigma is highly desirable.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and collaborate with both IT and business stakeholders.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to understand complex business processes, translate them into system and process requirements, identify opportunities for process automation, and assist in the selection of new systems.

Well-developed organisational and administrative skills, including strong attention to detail and the ability to prioritise and manage own workload. Proficiency in process mapping tools and relevant business software applications is essential.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is from $97k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and successful applicants must be willing to undergo a background check and a fit for work assessment.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Pete Williams for a yarn on 0484 514 684

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing April 23 2025

Position Description - Business Process Analyst - PD