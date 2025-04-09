Business Application Administrator

Enjoy Optimising, Managing, and Supporting Cloud Business Applications? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary starting from $97k + super dependant on experience

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Not for Profit salary packaging options

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

We’re looking for a cloud-savvy Business Applications Administrator who’s passionate about making business systems run smoothly and ensuring staff feel confident using them. If you’re someone who enjoys troubleshooting, improving workflows, and translating tech speak into everyday language — this role is for you.

As our Business Applications Administrator, you’ll be the go-to person for managing, maintaining, and optimising our cloud-based business applications. You’ll work closely with different teams to understand their needs, streamline systems, and ensure every application is secure, user-friendly, and aligned with our business goals. You’ll oversee the full lifecycle of our applications — from deployment and configuration to support and updates. You’ll also take the lead on user access, training, documentation, and ensuring everything we use stays compliant and efficient.

What will you bring?

Proven experience in managing and maintaining business applications, including configuration, deployment, and troubleshooting in a primarily cloud-based environment. Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities to address issues efficiently. Excellent verbal and written communication skills to train users and create documentation. A working understanding of application security, information security and compliance requirements. Ability to understand and optimize the use of business applications, showing an understanding of how to consolidate and reduce the application footprint. Experience working collaboratively with various departments to meet business needs. Ability to adapt to new technologies and changing business requirements.



There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is starting from $97k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and successful applicants must be willing to undergo a criminal background check and a fit for work assessment.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Pete Williams for a yarn on 0484 514 684

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 23 April 2025

Position Description - Business Applications Administrator - PD