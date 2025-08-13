Board Secretary

DJAARA are seeking a strong organiser and clear communicator to support our Board in staying connected and informed, as we build a strong future for Dja Dja Wurrung people.

If you’re someone who can keep things ticking behind the scenes, understands what good governance looks like, and can yarn across all levels of community and leadership — we want to hear from you.

Salary Starting from $110k + superannuation

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

You’ll work closely with our Board Chair, Group CEO and governance team to help things run smoothly and legally at the Board level. This includes making sure meetings are well-organised, records are accurate, and that the Board is supported to make strong, clear decisions in line with our rules, values, and community expectations.

You’ll also support our governance processes across subcommittees and subsidiaries, making sure things stay on track and in line with our cultural and corporate responsibilities.

What You’ll Be Doing

Organising Board and committee meetings, preparing agendas and minutes, and tracking decisions.

Maintaining governance records and key documents (including our Rule Book, Governance Charter, and policies).

Supporting compliance with ORIC, CATSI Act and other legal requirements.

Acting as a connector between the Board and management team, and coordinating external requests (audits, legal etc.).

Supporting director onboarding, offboarding and elections.

Providing advice and leadership on good governance practices across the organisation.

What will you bring?

5+ years in a secretarial, senior admin, or governance support role — ideally within Aboriginal organisations, not-for-profits, or community settings.

Degree in business admin, law or a related field.

Strong writing, time management, attention to detail, and ability to manage sensitive matters with care and confidence.

Understanding of governance, compliance and how Aboriginal organisations are structured under the CATSI Act.

Calm, confident communication skills with the ability to work across complex matters with professionalism and discretion.

A strong understanding and respect for Dja Dja Wurrung People, culture and Country,

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $110k+ super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria.

DJAARA are committed to a safe working environment and the successful applicant must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment and any required employment checks as part of the recruitment process.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Cassandra Lewis for a yarn at ceo@djadjawurrung.com.au

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing August 27 2025

POSITION DESCRIPTION – PD – Board Secretary 002