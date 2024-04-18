Administration Officer – Language Repatriation

DJAARA is seeking a highly organised and energetic individual who is interested in the Dja Dja Wurrung Language.

If you are a skilled administrator with a positive can do attitude, then DJAARA would love to hear from you!

Salary – $63k-$69k (pro rata) plus superannuation

Part Time (2 or 3 days per week)

Learning & Development support to help you be your best.

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

This role will be responsible for providing administrative support for the development and research of the repatriation of our Dja Dja Wurrung Language. It would suit an individual who is able to adapt to change seamlessly, who enjoys working within a dynamic environment and is deadly using systems.

What will you bring?

Certificate III in business administration or a relevant discipline

Computer software skills, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Experience in administration of databases, providing project support including taking minutes

Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal skills, a courteous and polite manner

Ability to contribute positively to the improvement of the team and office processes

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $63-$69k + super (based on experience)

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume by clicking APPLY NOW and a cover letter addressing why you are a good fit for the role.

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Renee Affleck for a yarn hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

Position Description - PD - Language Repatriation Administration Officer

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 2nd May 2024

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply for this role.