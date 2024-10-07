Are you ready to take your office administration skills to the next level? Do you have a passion for supporting community engagement and cultural initiatives? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary – $66-$72K

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9-day fortnight

Bendigo Location – Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

As an Administration Booking Officer, you will be a key player in ensuring the smooth operation of our Member Engagement Branch. Your primary responsibilities will include:

Providing top-notch administrative support and project assistance.

Handling travel and accommodation bookings for members and community support program applications.

Managing expectations and priorities while communicating effectively with team members.

Supporting the preparation, review, and administration of commercial contracts and agreements.

Working closely with the Finance team to ensure timely invoicing and accurate information.

Upholding confidentiality and making sound judgments on sensitive matters.

What will you bring?

Proficiency in software applications such as Outlook, SharePoint, MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word, with a willingness to learn new systems.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both verbal and written.

Excellent organizational and administrative abilities, with a keen attention to detail.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders, including Djaara members, staff, and external partners.

A proactive approach to problem-solving and decision-making.

Proven ability to work within a team and handle confidential information with discretion.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is $66-$72k + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume and a cover letter explaining why you are a good fit for the role

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Jenni Chaloner for a yarn on 0418 564 363

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing October 16 2024.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are strongly encouraged to apply

DJAARA is committed to safe working environments and candidates must be willing to undergo a fit for work assessment prior to engagement.

POSITION DESCRIPTION – Administration Booking Officer (005)