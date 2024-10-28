Admin Assistant – Governance, Risk & Compliance

Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where your organisational skills and attention to detail can make a real difference? Then join us at DJAARA!

Salary – starting from $73,803

Full-Time on-going position

Option of a 9 day fortnight

Bendigo Location- Dja Dja Wurrung Country

Why DJAARA?

DJAARA holds the native title rights of the Dja Dja Wurrung and describes Dja Dja Wurrung aspirations and the Corporation’s areas of responsibility and opportunity in the Dhelkunya Dja Country Plan (2014-2034). The goals in the Country Plan gives purpose to our work and sets out the community vision for our People to be strong, underpinned by our living culture, our lands, and waters to be in good condition and actively managed to protect our values and to promote the laws, culture, and rights of all Dja Dja Wurrung People.

To learn more about DJAARA, visit our website https://djadjawurrung.com.au/

How can you make an impact?

Working under the general direction of the Governance, Risk and Compliance Manager, you will be responsible for supporting governance, risk and compliance functions across the DDWCAC Group.

What will you do?

Collaborate with line management to build relationships with stakeholders, to manage governance, risk and compliance frameworks.

Establish, implement and maintains formal structures, policies and continuous improvement procedures in governance, risk and compliance to achieve cost savings and value-adding opportunities across DDW Group.

Provide a range of support, feedback and training to educate staff to ensure understanding of and governance, risk and compliance.

What will you bring?

High degree of self-motivation and the ability to deal with competing priorities with minimum supervision.

High ethical standards and personal integrity.

High degree of self-motivation.

Ability to maintain confidentiality on company business.

Ability to manage complex accounts with minimal supervision.

High level of stakeholder management skills.

High level written communication skills.

There are many benefits of working at DJAARA.

Contributing to useful and rewarding work and giving something back to the community

Training and career growth opportunities across DJAARA

A portion of your income can be tax-free by salary packaging your personal expenses.

Additional tax-free salary packaging on dining and accommodation expenses

Flexible work options available and work-life balance actively encouraged.

Access to free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

The expected salary range is starting from $73,803 + super (based on experience)

Option of working a 9-day fortnight.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for this position, please click APPLY NOW to submit your resume and a covering letter addressing the key selection criteria.

Please note DJAARA is committed to a safe working environment and candidates must be willing to undergo a fit-for-work assessment prior to engagement.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply

Need more information?

If you require additional information, please contact Sharon Morrison for a yarn on 0458 649 811 or via email sharon.morrison@djadjawurrung.com.au.

The Position Description will also provide further information including the Key Selection Criteria, responsibilities, and the primary purpose of the position.

APPLY NOW – Applications closing 10 November 2024.