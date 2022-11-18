Accounts Administration Trainee

Kickstart your career with DJAARA!

The corporate services team are seeking an expression of interest from the mob for our next Trainee who will provide administrative support to the Accounts and Payroll Function.

This is an exciting opportunity to complete a Business Certification with CVGT while learning on the job with a supportive manager and a deadly team.

Do you have an interest in the below? Then we would love to hear from you!

Contributing to Djaara’s future (self-determination); Building good communication skills (writing and speaking); Using your basic Computing skills or looking to learn Microsoft office suit (Excel, Word, Teams) Using your positive attitude to learn new skills, practices and processes

Like to know more?

Please contact Robert Trew for a yarn on 0437 319 559 or email robert.trew@djadjawurrung.com.au or Sharon Morrison Corporate Services Manager on 0458 649 811 or email Sharon.morrison@djadjawurrung.com.au .

The Position Description will also provide further information including the responsibilities and the primary purpose of the position. Accounts trainee (002)

Like to apply?

Please send a copy of your resume and a covering letter explaining why you are interested in the role to hr@djadjawurrung.com.au

If you need some help with applying, please feel free to speak with Renee Affleck HR Admin on 0499 607 732 and she will happily assist.